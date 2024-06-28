Open Menu

SSP Assures Traders Of Security, Traffic Management Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar has said the police will not only try to address the law and order concerns of the vegetables, fruits, grains and seeds traders but a proper traffic management system around their markets will also be put in place.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the SSP gave those assurances to the traders in a meeting with a delegation of the Grain Seeds and Oil Merchants Association.

He acknowledged that the traders had always supported the district police besides offering complete cooperation as well.

The association's President Haji Haroon Memon briefed the SSP about recent robbery incidents in their markets.

He also pointed out the woes of poor traffic management which resulted in traffic logjams on a daily basis.

The association's General Secretary Jalal Qureshi and other office bearers besides the concerned police officers also attended the meeting.

