SSP awarded Medal, Shield for outstanding performance

Deputy Director Anti-corruption and Chairman Pakistan Zindabad basic organization Mir Nadir Ali Abro on Wednesday awarded Medal and Shield to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Ameer Saud Magsi in recognition of his services for maintaining law and order in the district and ensure better traffic arrangements

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Anti-corruption and Chairman Pakistan Zindabad basic organization Mir Nadir Ali Abro on Wednesday awarded Medal and Shield to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Ameer Saud Magsi in recognition of his services for maintaining law and order in the district and ensure better traffic arrangements .

According to a handout issued by the district Information office, Dy. Director Anti-corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro also presented a magazine of Pakistan Zindabad Basic organization to SSP and distributed appreciation certificates among other police officers and traffic personnel.

Addressing the ceremony Nadir Ali Abro said that the law and order situation was much better in Shaheed Benazirabad district while District police under leadership of young SSP was also endeavoring to eliminate crimes and providing security to the public.

He further said that medals, Shields and certificates were bestowed to the police officers in recognition of their services.

He expressed hope that police officers and personnel will continue their efforts with the same spirit and devotion.

SSP Captain Ameer Saud Magsi expressed gratitude to Dy.Director Anti-corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro and assured him complete cooperation of police against criminals.