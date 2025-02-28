SSP Awards Appreciation Certificates To Clerical Staff For Performing Best Duties
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar on Friday awarded certificates of appreciation to the clerical staff for performing best duties in the promotion examination.
Those who received certificates included Sajid, Shafqat, Junaid, Yasir, Kamran, Kanwal, Yasin, Nabil, Tohid, Omar, Mubashir, Sikandar, Asif, Nishakhat, Altaf, Asad and Constable Masood, the police spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests three in forex scam6 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD degree6 minutes ago
-
Nine injured in Quetta blast6 minutes ago
-
Public welfare counters set up to assist citizens6 minutes ago
-
PU Officers Welfare Association holds general body meeting7 minutes ago
-
SSP awards appreciation certificates to clerical staff for performing best duties7 minutes ago
-
E-commerce has contributed to trade growth in the country: Sharjeel26 minutes ago
-
DC for strict implementation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan ordinance26 minutes ago
-
Accused held for bogus call on 15 about murder26 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in Orakzai blast26 minutes ago
-
SCCI stresses peaceful atmosphere to flourish economic activities26 minutes ago
-
Security force personnel among 9 injured in Quetta blast36 minutes ago