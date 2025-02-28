SSP awards appreciation certificates to clerical staff for performing best duties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar on Friday awarded certificates of appreciation to the clerical staff for performing best duties in the promotion examination.

Those who received certificates included Sajid, Shafqat, Junaid, Yasir, Kamran, Kanwal, Yasin, Nabil, Tohid, Omar, Mubashir, Sikandar, Asif, Nishakhat, Altaf, Asad and Constable Masood, the police spokesman said.