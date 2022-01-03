SSP awards best performing officials of traffic police

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last week and awarded those showing excellent performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last week and awarded those showing excellent performance.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus, SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last one week. He awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to those showing good performance and also warned those involved in sluggish policing.

Those policemen awarded for showing good performance include Sub-Inspectors Sher Ahmed, Muhammad Wazeer, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Tariq, Younus Rehman, Head Constables Waris Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Hussain and Constable Muhammad Saeed.

SSP (Traffic) said that accountability process would remain continue in the department and those showing good performance to be encouraged while poor performers to face disciplinary action.

He said that special measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules is crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and committed to ensure safe road environment in the city.

Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and do maximum efforts for traffic discipline in the city. He urged all policemen o discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness.

He said that education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP's FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic updates.