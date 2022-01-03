UrduPoint.com

SSP Awards Best Performing Officials Of Traffic Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SSP awards best performing officials of traffic police

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last week and awarded those showing excellent performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last week and awarded those showing excellent performance.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus, SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last one week. He awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to those showing good performance and also warned those involved in sluggish policing.

Those policemen awarded for showing good performance include Sub-Inspectors Sher Ahmed, Muhammad Wazeer, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Tariq, Younus Rehman, Head Constables Waris Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Hussain and Constable Muhammad Saeed.

SSP (Traffic) said that accountability process would remain continue in the department and those showing good performance to be encouraged while poor performers to face disciplinary action.

He said that special measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules is crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and committed to ensure safe road environment in the city.

Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and do maximum efforts for traffic discipline in the city. He urged all policemen o discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness.

He said that education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP's FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic updates.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Police Poor Education Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

S. Africa tourism shows signs of recovery during f ..

S. Africa tourism shows signs of recovery during festive season

1 minute ago
 Over 3 mln in Morocco got 3rd COVID-19 vaccine sho ..

Over 3 mln in Morocco got 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot

1 minute ago
 Omicron variant accounts for 80 pct of new COVID-1 ..

Omicron variant accounts for 80 pct of new COVID-19 infections in Cyprus: minist ..

1 minute ago
 Govt takes steps to remove hurdles in process of i ..

Govt takes steps to remove hurdles in process of investment: PM

22 minutes ago
 Fawad visits Omer Shah's residence to condole his ..

Fawad visits Omer Shah's residence to condole his wife demise

1 minute ago
 Taliban Hold Meeting With Russian Investors in Kab ..

Taliban Hold Meeting With Russian Investors in Kabul on Industry Development - O ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.