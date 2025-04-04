SSP Butt Reviews Mosque Security In Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, accompanied by SP City, reviewed security arrangements at various mosques across the Federal capital on Friday.
An official told APP that the inspection was aimed at evaluating the security deployments and ensuring a strong law enforcement presence around religious sites to protect worshippers, particularly during prayer times.
He said SSP Usman Tariq met officers and personnel posted at different duty points, appreciated their commitment, and issued directives to enhance vigilance and effectiveness in the discharge of their duties.
SSP said special security measures have been implemented at mosques and Imambargahs across Islamabad, with police personnel remaining on high alert to respond to any potential threats.
SSP Butt said all available resources are being utilized to uphold peace and order in the capital, and that no disruptive elements would be allowed to threaten the safety and harmony of the citizens.
