UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Calls Upon Ulema To Cooperate For Maintaining Peace During Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:38 PM

SSP calls upon ulema to cooperate for maintaining peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has called upon the ulema of all sects to extend their full cooperation and support to Police in maintaining peaceful atmosphere on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has called upon the ulema of all sects to extend their full cooperation and support to Police in maintaining peaceful atmosphere on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The ulema have great role in maintaining atmosphere of peace, love, affection and brotherhood so their cooperation and support is essential in averting any untoward incident on the day of celebrations, the SSP said while presiding over a joint meeting of the Police officers and ulema of all sects here at his office on Saturday.

The SSP informed that a foolproof security plan has already prepared with deployment of Police personnel at the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), installation of CCTV cameras and walk through gates as well as sealing of roads and streets with barbwire connecting at the route of main Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession.

He also briefed the security plan with ulema adding that with their support and cooperation, the district Police would successfully be able to keep vigil on the activities of anti-social and anti-state elements as well as upon those who could hatch conspiracies to create differences among the people.

Among ASPs and DSPs, the meeting was attended by large number of leaders religious organizations including Alhaj Gulshan Elahi, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Ahmed Ali Saeedi, Moulana Muhammad Sharif Naqshbandi, Khalid Hassan Attari, Syed Abdul Ghani Shah, Nusrat Attari, Muhammad Jawad Raza Barkati, Syed Irfan Ali, Chairman Peace Committee Imran Suharwardi, Ghazi Salahuddin and Haji Rehmatullah Saand.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Gulshan Ghazi Adeel Hussain All Love

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some i ..

21 minutes ago

RTA resumes Global Village bus, Abra services, uph ..

26 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi receives its Air Operator Certi ..

26 minutes ago

Filthy language in rally exposes growing frustrati ..

2 minutes ago

'PMD public meeting in Gujranwala flopped show': U ..

2 minutes ago

RIU arranges five-day workshop for women network e ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.