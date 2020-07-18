SSP cancels identity cards issued to peace committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has cancelled the identity cards issued to district police peace committee, district police liaison committee and all other peace committees.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the SDPOs and SHOs of all the police sub divisions and police stations had been directed to convey the directives to all those concerned.

Some police sources said that the people issued the ID cards of thecommittees were found using those cards for personal interests.