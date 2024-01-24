SSP Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar Promoted In BS-20
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Capt (r) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) presently posted as Senior Superintendent of Police District Central Karachi, was promoted to BS-20 on a regular basis with immediate effect
According to notification issued by the Establishment Division, on promotion from BS-19 to BS-20, the services of Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah will remain at the disposal of the Government of Sindh, until further orders.
Meanwhile, on promotion from BS-19 to BS-20, Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar relinquished the charge of SSP District Central Karachi with effect from January 24, 2024.
