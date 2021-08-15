SSP Central inspects Muharram security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district Central Karachi Malik Murtaza on Sunday visited various police stations within the jurisdiction of district Central to review the Muharram security arrangements.

On this occasion, the SSP Central discussed the matters related to the Muharram security arrangements with the managing committees of Imambargahs and the permit holders of mourning processions.

SSP Malik Murtaza also met with members of managing committee of Shah Karbala Imambargah within the limits of Rizvia Police Station and discussed the security arrangements with them for the two major mourning processions within the limits of Rizvia Society.

SDPO Nazimabad Jamil Bangash was also present on the occasion.

The SSP Central also inspected the security arrangements which are being adopted by the women police in connection with the Muharram and issued necessary instructions to the lady police searchers.

The SHO of the area police station gave instructions to Rizvia Society and officers and also reviewed the arrangements himself.