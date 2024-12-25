SSP Central Zeeshan reviews security at Christian Churches on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) On the occasion of Christmas, SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui visited several Christian worship places in District Central to assess security arrangements.

During his visit, he met with Church administrators and reviewed the measures in place to ensure the safety of congregants.

SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui directed the relevant SDPOs and SHOs to provide foolproof security at all Churches and take every possible precaution. The Church officials expressed their sincere gratitude for the effective security arrangements.

In celebration of the occasion, SSP Central also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony with the Christian community, offering his best wishes for the festive season.