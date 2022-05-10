SSP chairs district assessment committee meeting

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation district Central Shehla Qureshi chaired a joint meeting of district assessment committee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation district Central Shehla Qureshi chaired a joint meeting of district assessment committee.

Investigation officers had been directed to speed up the investigations particularly against repeated offenders, according to SSP Shehla Qureshi on Tuesday.

She asked the officers concerned to end the practice of not filing appeals against judgements.

The officer instructed to take effective measures for increasing conviction rate in cases of crime against property.

Officials were also directed to compile the list of proclaimed offenders.

The SSP Investigation Central issued orders to Operations department to take strict action against the facilitators of accused while ordering the Investigation department to conduct investigations without any defects.

Besides DSPs of Operation and Investigation departments, all SHOs and SIOs, the District Deputy Public Prosecutor (DDPP) and the Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPP) attended the meeting.