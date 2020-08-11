UrduPoint.com
SSP Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Muharam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharam and devise a security plan.

Among others SDPOs, SHOs, Members peace committee and Ulemas belonging to different walks of life attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the SSP said that strict security would be provided to the mourners during Muharam while monitoring of Majaalis, Mourning processions, Imambargahs, Mosques and worship places would be ensured.

He stressed upon people of different walks of life to play their proactive role for maintaining religious harmony during Ashura days.

The SSP said that Muharam teaches us lessons of sacrifice, patience, tolerance and maintaining brotherhood. He directed all DPOs, SHOs and DIB Incharge to ensure all arrangements for smooth observance of Muharam.

