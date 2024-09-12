Open Menu

SSP Chairs Meeting Regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:21 PM

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Ali presided over a joint meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the conference hall of SSP office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Ali presided over a joint meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the conference hall of SSP office.

Representatives of religious parties, organizers of the procession, in-charge DIB Inspector Akbar Lund, PSO Inspector Qazi Moin and other officials attended the meeting.

Representatives of different religious parties communicated their problems and presented their proposals to SSP who considered it and ensure to resolve their issues ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi,

SSP Hyderabad issued directives to all SDPOs and SHOs to extend every possible assistance with the organizers during Milad processions.

The SSP expressing his views said that the Birthday of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) was highly significant day and moment of happiness for the Muslims of entire world and we all Muslims were celebrating this day with reverence and religious fervor and religious processions were being taken out by the various religious parties.

Related Topics

World Police Hyderabad Dubai Islamic Bank Muslim All Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in M ..

PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion

15 minutes ago
 SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

15 minutes ago
 ECB rate cut boosts European stocks, euro

ECB rate cut boosts European stocks, euro

15 minutes ago
 Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from S ..

Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from Sep 27

15 minutes ago
 ECB rate cut boosts Europeans stocks, euro

ECB rate cut boosts Europeans stocks, euro

15 minutes ago
Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Undergoing Post-Induction Department training offi ..

Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA

2 hours ago
 Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irf ..

Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 UN delegation meets Chief Secretary Sindh

UN delegation meets Chief Secretary Sindh

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police nab main suspect in murder case

Islamabad police nab main suspect in murder case

2 hours ago
 Delegation of int'l major investment companies mee ..

Delegation of int'l major investment companies meets Shafay Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan