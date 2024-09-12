SSP Chairs Meeting Regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:21 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Ali presided over a joint meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the conference hall of SSP office.
Representatives of religious parties, organizers of the procession, in-charge DIB Inspector Akbar Lund, PSO Inspector Qazi Moin and other officials attended the meeting.
Representatives of different religious parties communicated their problems and presented their proposals to SSP who considered it and ensure to resolve their issues ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi,
SSP Hyderabad issued directives to all SDPOs and SHOs to extend every possible assistance with the organizers during Milad processions.
The SSP expressing his views said that the Birthday of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) was highly significant day and moment of happiness for the Muslims of entire world and we all Muslims were celebrating this day with reverence and religious fervor and religious processions were being taken out by the various religious parties.
