SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements and prepare a security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Meeting was attended by Colonel Aatif Qasim Rangers, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Abideen, SDPOs,office bearers of peace committee and ulema belonging to all sects.

Addressing the meeting SSP said that strict security will be provided to mourners during Muharram-ul Haram and strict monitoring will be carried out for worship places including Imambargahs, Mosques besides security measures will also be ensured.

SSP urged the people belonging to all walks of life to make collective efforts for providing better facilities and maintaining interfaith harmony in Muharram-ul-Haram.