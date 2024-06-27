SSP Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharram Arrangements, Eliminating Crime
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farukh Ali presided over a meeting regarding Muharam ul Haram arrangements and crime in his office, here on Thursday.
According to a police spokesman, addressing the meeting SSP directed relevant officers to prepare an effective plan to make security arrangements foolproof ahead of Muharram ul Haram and remain alert to avert any untoward incident.
Incharge DIB Inspector Akber Lund gave a detailed briefing to all officers about security arrangements, processions and Majalis.
Talking about eliminating crime in the city, SSP appreciated SHO Hatri Muhammad Aslam Bulo, Incharge Madadgar 15 Hatri ASI Waqar Khaskheli and police men for killing outlaws in an encounter with dacoits in the jurisdiction of Hatri police station.
He said, "A recommendation will be sent to IGP Sindh for awarding commendation certificates for all police officers and jawans who participated in the encounter."
SSP issued special directives to all Police officers to conduct search operations in specified areas, hotels and other places and remain alert to maintain law and order situation in the city and would try to stop any criminal to enter in the territorial jurisdiction of relevant police officers.
