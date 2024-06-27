Open Menu

SSP Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharram Arrangement

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 07:55 PM

SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement

A meeting regarding the implementation of security plan and code of conduct for the month of Muharram was held in Shahada conference hall of SSP office on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A meeting regarding the implementation of security plan and code of conduct for the month of Muharram was held in Shahada conference hall of SSP office on Thursday.

The meeting was chair by SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, and all DSPs of the district, SHOs and concerned police officers were present.

The SSP reviewed overall law and order situation and crime statistics, and the performance of the police against the criminals.

He also review the performance of all the police stations, tribal conflicts and crime statistics within the police station limits, and directed the police officers to intensifying the ongoing actions against the criminals.

The SSP directed all the DSPs and SHOs to increase patrolling within their respective areas and said that in case of any incident they should response immediately.

He said that no negligence will be tolerated in the protection of life and property of the public, and action would be taken against such police officers and personnel for poor performance.

