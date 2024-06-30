SSP Chairs Meeting To Discuss Security Arrangements For Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming month of Muharram at a meeting at his office here on Sunday.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that besides the police officials, the representatives of the mourners' organizations and imam bargah attended the meeting.
The SSP assured the representatives that the police would extending complete coordination to the organizers.
He said a day to day security plan would be shared with the organizers.
The SSP directed the DSPs and SHOs of all the police stations to carry out the combing exercises and to man the city's entry and exit points.
He told the meeting that a control room was being established in his office to work round the clock.
