SSP Chairs Meeting To Review Cases Under Investigation In Rawal Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:26 PM
A meeting was held at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal on Monday to review the progress of cases under investigation in the police stations of Rawal Division
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal on Monday to review the progress of cases under investigation in the police stations of Rawal Division.
The meeting chaired by the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation, was attended by the SP Rawal, SDPOs and SHOs of Rawal Division.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation instructed the police officials to ensure early arrest of the accused in serious cases.
He further directed that an effective crackdown against drugs should be continued, and that actions against notorious criminals should be expedited.
He said the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) should themselves supervise the investigation of drug cases, and that in the cases of robbery and theft the accused having the previous record of involvement in such cases, should be investigated.
Senior officers should ensure daily follow-up and monitoring of progress in serious cases, he added.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor5 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh7 minutes ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi10 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi10 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness10 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters10 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February10 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues15 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan15 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA15 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties15 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz highlights Govt’s commitment to education, innovation5 minutes ago