Open Menu

SSP Chairs Meeting To Review Cases Under Investigation In Rawal Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:26 PM

SSP chairs meeting to review cases under investigation in Rawal Division

A meeting was held at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal on Monday to review the progress of cases under investigation in the police stations of Rawal Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal on Monday to review the progress of cases under investigation in the police stations of Rawal Division.

The meeting chaired by the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation, was attended by the SP Rawal, SDPOs and SHOs of Rawal Division.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation instructed the police officials to ensure early arrest of the accused in serious cases.

He further directed that an effective crackdown against drugs should be continued, and that actions against notorious criminals should be expedited.

He said the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) should themselves supervise the investigation of drug cases, and that in the cases of robbery and theft the accused having the previous record of involvement in such cases, should be investigated.

Senior officers should ensure daily follow-up and monitoring of progress in serious cases, he added.

Recent Stories

AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition

16 minutes ago
 ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in ..

ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years

16 minutes ago
 Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s ..

Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor

5 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh

Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh

7 minutes ago
 LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced se ..

LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..

10 minutes ago
 Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communicatio ..

Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..

10 minutes ago
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote aw ..

HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness

10 minutes ago
 CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin ..

CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters

10 minutes ago
 Chiniot Festival to be held in February

Chiniot Festival to be held in February

10 minutes ago
 Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues

Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues

15 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban ..

ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan