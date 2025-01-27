SSP chairs meeting to review cases under investigation in Rawal Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal on Monday to review the progress of cases under investigation in the police stations of Rawal Division.

The meeting chaired by the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation, was attended by the SP Rawal, SDPOs and SHOs of Rawal Division.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation instructed the police officials to ensure early arrest of the accused in serious cases.

He further directed that an effective crackdown against drugs should be continued, and that actions against notorious criminals should be expedited.

He said the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) should themselves supervise the investigation of drug cases, and that in the cases of robbery and theft the accused having the previous record of involvement in such cases, should be investigated.

Senior officers should ensure daily follow-up and monitoring of progress in serious cases, he added.