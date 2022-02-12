SSP chairs meeting to review crimes occurred in city

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai chaired a meeting at his office here Saturday to review the crimes like robberies, theft and snatching which have occurred in the city during the last 2 months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai chaired a meeting at his office here Saturday to review the crimes like robberies, theft and snatching which have occurred in the city during the last 2 months.

The police spokesman informed that all the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers who were posted in the police stations in Hyderabad attended the meeting.

The SSP concerned over the crime situation in the city and directed the police officials to take all necessary measures to curb those crimes.

He directed the DSPs to supervise snap checking as well as patrolling of the police in their respective jurisdictions.

The SSP said the snap checking spots should be set up at all the entry and exit points of the city besides other crucial localities as well.

During the meeting he also appreciated those cops who contributed to crime fighting in the city and apprehended the wanted outlaws.