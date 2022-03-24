UrduPoint.com

SSP Chairs Meeting To Review Law And Order Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Captain (R) Ameer Magsi chaired a meeting and reviewed the arrangements made for Holy month of Ramadan in District Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Captain (R) Ameer Magsi chaired a meeting and reviewed the arrangements made for Holy month of Ramadan in District Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by members of District Peace Committee, Ulema Karam from all school of thoughts and assistant commissioners of all tehsils of District SBA.

Addressing the meeting SSP Magsi said that all steps would be taken by district police to maintain law and order during the month of Ramadan.

He appealed Ulema-Karam to bind Masjids administration to keep vehicle parking about 100 meters away from Masjids during religious programs and Taraweeh and to keep sharp eye on the suspicious persons.

SSP said that in the wake of security of Masjids and the main leading routes, arrangements would be made for installation of CCTV cameras.

On the occasion Ulema Karam vowed for disposal of drainage water accumulated outside Masjids, supply of clean drinking water and advance information about supply of electricity at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh.

SSP Magsi and Assistant Commissioners assured that officials of concerned departments would be contacted for the provision of demanded facilities.

>