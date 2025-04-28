Open Menu

SSP Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of All DSPs,SHOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:29 PM

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, on Mondayt chaired a meeting and reviewed the performance of all DSPs and SHOs of the district and assessed the actions taken against anti-social elements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, on Mondayt chaired a meeting and reviewed the performance of all DSPs and SHOs of the district and assessed the actions taken against anti-social elements.

According to spokesperson, the monthly crime meeting was attended by all SDPOs, SHOs, and concerned officers. During the session, all SHOs briefed about the current law and order situation of their respective police stations followed by directives issued by IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

IGP emphasized that all DSPs and SHOs must intensify their operations against criminals and drug peddlers in their jurisdictions and strive to cleanse their areas of crime and narcotics as soon as possible.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the poor performance of certain SHOs and Head Muharrars, the SSP issued show-cause notices and warnings. Disciplinary actions included, cancellation of two years of increment of SHO Daur and his staff, SHO Jamal Shah’s promotion was delayed for three years, The Head Muharrar of Jamal Shah was placed under a two-year future service penalty, SHO Jam Datar’s promotion was halted for four years.

Under show-cause notices, the SHO 60-Mile’s increment was stopped for four years, SHO Kadhar’s promotion was delayed by three years and the Head Muharrar was also penalized with a two-year future service and SHO Taluka’s performance was censured, and the Head Muharrar was penalized with a two-year future service delay.

Meanwhile SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar issued strict instructions to immediately arrest those involved in theft, robbery, motorcycle snatching, as well as proclaimed offenders, absconders, listed narcotics dealers, and sellers of gutka and other drugs. FIRs must be registered without delay.

SSP also directed all DSPs and SHOs to intensify actions against violations such as fancy number plates, tinted glasses, revolving lights, and breaches of traffic laws. He also stressed the urgent arrest of all absconding and proclaimed offenders in the district.

