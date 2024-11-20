SSP Checks Entry, Exits Routes Of District In Surprise Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, late Tuesday night, patrolled various areas of the district, Bakapur, Bakrani, Badah Mehrabpur, Hyder Bakhish Jatoi, Sir Laro, Arthur Pul, Dokri, Whani Chowk, Mohen Jo Daro, Cadet College, Wakaro and Khair Muhammad Areja.
During a surprise visit to various police stations and police posts, SSP Larkana issued guidelines to the jawans posted at the police posts to perform their duties diligently and smartly and congratulated them and also encouraged.
SSP Larkana said that under the supervision of all DSPs and SHOs, the records of suspicious persons are being checked across the district through online digital device by putting up barriers at the entry and exit routes. He said that hundreds of vehicles were searched during checking and the prohibited blue lights, black glasses and fancy plates in private vehicles have also been removed, which is a violation of traffic rules.
