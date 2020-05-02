SSP checks precautionary measures in Mosques

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Saturday paid surprise visits to different mosques to review the implementation of the government directions regarding precautionary measures during prayers in the wake of COVID-19.

He visited Jamia Masjid Sarkaar-e-Madina at Centre Point, Jamia Masjid Ittefaq at Model Town, Jamia Masjid at A Block, Jamia Masjid Taqwah at K Block Model Town, Jamia Masjid Barkat Market, Jamia Masjid Main Bazaar Ichhra, Jamia Masjid Tajjali-e-Kabaa and other mosques of the city.

According to the SSP, around 200 police officers and officials were deputed at security duty of mosques in Ramazan. Special enforcement teams were also formed for ensuring implementation of precautionary measures during prayer hours in the mosques.