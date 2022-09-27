UrduPoint.com

SSP City, Ulema Discuss Rabi-ul-Awal Arrangements

Published September 27, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Shabbir Ahmed Sithar and prominent Ulema on Tuesday made detailed deliberations on the matters related to processions and other programs of Rabi-ul-Awal.

SSP City Shabbir Sithar chaired the meeting of the police officials and prominent scholars at SSP City Office Baghdadi Complex here, said a spokesperson of District City Police Karachi The SSP City directed the officials concerned including SDPOs and SHOs to held meetings with the ulema within two days to resolve the issues with their consultation on the issues related to Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He said that no camps will be set up on the procession routes, but camps will be allowed away from the procession route.

He requested all scholars to strictly observe the timings of their processions to avoid any kind of problems.

