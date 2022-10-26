SSP conducts inspection of Police vehicles

The senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of various Hyderabad police stations, SDPOs and Rapid Response Force vehicles

On this occasion, MTO Ali Hasan Panhwer briefed the SSP regarding the vehicles.

Amjad Shaikh spoke to each SHO individually and inspected the vehicles.

The SSP commended SHO Chhalgri police station Kashif Khan Gadhi and in-charge check post Paban Ghulam Mustafa Aqilani for keeping the vehicles in good condition, while some SHOs were warned for the poor condition of the vehicles.

Amjad Sheikh asked the SHOs to keep all vehicles in order every time to face any emergency situation.