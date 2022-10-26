UrduPoint.com

SSP Conducts Inspection Of Police Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:36 PM

SSP conducts inspection of Police vehicles

The senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of various Hyderabad police stations, SDPOs and Rapid Response Force vehicles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of various Hyderabad police stations, SDPOs and Rapid Response Force vehicles.

On this occasion, MTO Ali Hasan Panhwer briefed the SSP regarding the vehicles.

Amjad Shaikh spoke to each SHO individually and inspected the vehicles.

The SSP commended SHO Chhalgri police station Kashif Khan Gadhi and in-charge check post Paban Ghulam Mustafa Aqilani for keeping the vehicles in good condition, while some SHOs were warned for the poor condition of the vehicles.

Amjad Sheikh asked the SHOs to keep all vehicles in order every time to face any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Police Poor Police Station Vehicles Hyderabad Kashif Khan Post All

Recent Stories

US plans to expand agri trade with Pak, provide ac ..

US plans to expand agri trade with Pak, provide access to beef market, cotton se ..

1 minute ago
 AJK President to lead anti-India protest in Washin ..

AJK President to lead anti-India protest in Washington on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Rabi-us-Sani crescent not sighted

Rabi-us-Sani crescent not sighted

1 minute ago
 Gas production starts at Karish field off Israel: ..

Gas production starts at Karish field off Israel: energy firm

1 minute ago
 Prohibited funding case: Court grants interim bail ..

Prohibited funding case: Court grants interim bail to Tariq Shafi, Mubashir

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia peace talks enter day two in South Africa ..

Ethiopia peace talks enter day two in South Africa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.