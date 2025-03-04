SSP conducts security inspection of Chinese camp at Qazi Ahmed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, conducted a security inspection of the Chinese camp at Qazi Ahmed in light of recent events across the country.

During his visit, SSP reviewed the security measures in place for Chinese nationals and emphasized the importance of strict vigilance.

He instructed security personnel deployed for the protection of Chinese workers to perform their duties responsibly and warned that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

SSP Sethar also assessed the security arrangements at Chinese engineers’ camps and checked the functionality of CCTV cameras at security checkpoints.

During the visit, he issued directives to concerned officers to regularly inspect the Chinese security camp and ordered on-duty personnel to remain on high alert. He stressed that no unauthorized person should be allowed entry into the camp under any circumstances.

SSP Sethar also instructed officials to increase security personnel and implement stricter security measures.

He underscored the need to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals at all costs and directed all stakeholders to adhere to security protocols, including maintaining the prescribed boundary wall height, deploying security guards at residences, and installing surveillance cameras.

