SSP Conducts Security Inspection Of Chinese Camp At Qazi Ahmed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, conducted a security inspection of the Chinese camp at Qazi Ahmed in light of recent events across the country.
During his visit, SSP reviewed the security measures in place for Chinese nationals and emphasized the importance of strict vigilance.
He instructed security personnel deployed for the protection of Chinese workers to perform their duties responsibly and warned that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.
SSP Sethar also assessed the security arrangements at Chinese engineers’ camps and checked the functionality of CCTV cameras at security checkpoints.
During the visit, he issued directives to concerned officers to regularly inspect the Chinese security camp and ordered on-duty personnel to remain on high alert. He stressed that no unauthorized person should be allowed entry into the camp under any circumstances.
SSP Sethar also instructed officials to increase security personnel and implement stricter security measures.
He underscored the need to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals at all costs and directed all stakeholders to adhere to security protocols, including maintaining the prescribed boundary wall height, deploying security guards at residences, and installing surveillance cameras.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost5 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit5 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali5 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women5 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk6 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema16 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews controversial sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim16 minutes ago
-
Authority ensures fair pricing ahead of Ramadan in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner directs ensuring edibles at affordable prices during Ramadan25 minutes ago