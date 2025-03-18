SSP conducts surprise visit to police khidmat markaz F-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, conducted a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz in F-6 on Tuesday to review the facilities provided to citizens.

An official told APP that SSP Shoaib inspected the security arrangements and checked records to ensure smooth service delivery. He directed senior police officers to implement effective security measures and provide maximum facilities to the public.

SSP Shoaib stated that trained staff at the Khidmat Markaz are dedicated to assisting both Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals. He further instructed the in-charge to enhance citizen services and ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors./APP-rzr-mkz