Open Menu

SSP Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Khidmat Markaz F-6

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SSP conducts surprise visit to police khidmat markaz F-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, conducted a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz in F-6 on Tuesday to review the facilities provided to citizens.

An official told APP that SSP Shoaib inspected the security arrangements and checked records to ensure smooth service delivery. He directed senior police officers to implement effective security measures and provide maximum facilities to the public.

SSP Shoaib stated that trained staff at the Khidmat Markaz are dedicated to assisting both Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals. He further instructed the in-charge to enhance citizen services and ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 minute ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

46 minutes ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

1 hour ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

2 hours ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan