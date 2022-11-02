UrduPoint.com

SSP Constitutes Special Team For Probe Of Girl's Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

SSP constitutes special team for probe of girl's murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has constituted a committee headed by SP Headquarters Aneel Haider Minhas to probe the murder of 7 year old girl here the other day.

According to notification issued here on Tuesday, a committee headed by SP HQ and consisting of ASP Cantonment, DSP Market, CIA Incharge and SHOs of Market, Pinyari and City as its member would conduct probe in connection with the murder of 7-years old Zala D/O Faisal Qureshi occurred on October 31 in the limits of PS Market.

Team was assigned the task to trace out murder case and ensure arrest of the real murder accused.

Police team was directed to share progress report to the SSP on a daily basis.

