SSP Constitutes Special Team To Supervise Police Action Against Crime

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:09 PM

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police action against crime

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad has formed a special team to supervise the police action against crime in Hyderabad while issuing show cause notices to the station house officers of 5 police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad has formed a special team to supervise the police action against crime in Hyderabad while issuing show cause notices to the station house officers of 5 police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh at a meeting of the police officers directed the cops to control the rising crimes in the city within 15 days.

He added that the SSP formed a special team under ASP Cant Aneel Haider which would be authorized to take action in the limits of any police station lagging behind in the crime fighting.

The spokesman said the SSP warned all the DSPs and SHOs of Hyderabad that they would face action if crimes occurred in their respective jurisdictions.

He told that the SSP issued show cause notices to the SHOs of Hali Road, Phuleli, Hussainabad, Market and Tandojam police stations to explain unabated trade of mainpuri and gutka in their jurisdictions in violation of the Sindh High Court's order.

The SSP asked the officials to organize public hearings in the limits of such police stations and take the public in confidence with regard to action against the elements involved in the trade of banned mainpuri and gutka.

