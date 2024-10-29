SSP, DC Hyderabad Inaugurates anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr/ Farukh Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aabdin inahugrated polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at a private Hospital.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, District Health officer (DHO) Lala Jaffer and other officers were also present on the occasion.

SSP and DC Hyderabad also met with polio teams and issued directives to them for making polio drive successful.

Over 40,0000 children will be administered polio drops in four talukas of Hyderabad for which 1549 polio works, 386 area Incharges and 12 UCMOs were taking part,,besides 86 transit and 160 fix points were also setup where deputed staff will administer polio vaccine to children.

Meanwhile 1148 personnel of district police Hyderabad will perform security duty.

Deputy Commissioner has requested parents to get vaccinated their children so that they could be protected from life time morbidity.

APP/nsm