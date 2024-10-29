SSP, DC Hyderabad Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 01:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr/ Farukh Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aabdin inahugrated polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at a private Hospital.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, District Health officer (DHO) Lala Jaffer and other officers were also present on the occasion.
SSP and DC Hyderabad also met with polio teams and issued directives to them for making polio drive successful.
Over 40,0000 children will be administered polio drops in four talukas of Hyderabad for which 1549 polio works, 386 area Incharges and 12 UCMOs were taking part,,besides 86 transit and 160 fix points were also setup where deputed staff will administer polio vaccine to children.
Meanwhile 1148 personnel of district police Hyderabad will perform security duty.
Deputy Commissioner has requested parents to get vaccinated their children so that they could be protected from life time morbidity.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP celebrates passage of 26th amendment in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Rains, gusty winds likely: PMD43 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests drug peddlers, illegal arms dealers43 minutes ago
-
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra1 hour ago
-
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year2 hours ago
-
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control2 hours ago
-
Death sentence awarded to four cops2 hours ago
-
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad2 hours ago
-
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched2 hours ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme2 hours ago