SSP, DC visits routes of main procession of Youm-e-Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul- Aabdeen Memon visit the routes of Youm-e-Ali

DSP CIA Iftikhar Burro, DSP Cantt Dr. Safiullah Bhatti, DSP Market Anwar Ali Shah, DSP City Abdul Rehman Brohi, In-charge DIB Inspector Junaid Abbasi and the concerned SHOs were also present on this occasion.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio took a detailed review of the foolproof security arrangements made by Hyderabad Police on the occasion of Hazrat Ali Day

SSP Hyderabad along with the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad visited the monitoring room set up for the security monitoring of the main procession of Hazrat Ali Day

DSP Hyderabad inspected various checking points, including internal and external points

Other places were inspected in detail

During his visit, the SSP Hyderabad issued special instructions regarding security arrangements, including the complete closure of some points with barbed wire.

He further instructed all the officers that there should be no deficiency or omission in the security arrangements for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali

and every effort should be made to make the security arrangements for the procession foolproof.

APP/nsm