SSP denies media report regarding replacement of case property from police station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South on Friday rebutted a media report regarding replacement of case property from 'Mal Khana' (warehouse) of Clifton police station.

In a statement, the officer said a false news was aired on a private news channel that hashish which was a case property had been replaced from warehouse of Clifton police station.

Clarifying that the news aired was not true, he said the interim challan of the case had been submitted in the court. The final report of the chemical examiner had also confirmed the recovery of hashish.

"Propagation of any news without verification is a legal offence," he concluded.