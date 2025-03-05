SSP Directs Action Against Criminals In Swan Zone
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday regarding crime control in the Swan Zone.
A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by SP Swan Zone Parigal Tareen, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the zone.
During the meeting, SSP Shoaib emphasized the need for strict surveillance of previously convicted criminals and directed officers to enhance patrolling for better crime prevention.
SSP Shoaib instructed law enforcement officers to ensure the arrest of individuals involved in robbery, snatching, and theft cases without delay.
Additionally, he stressed the importance of apprehending proclaimed offenders, court absconders, and habitual criminals.
Highlighting the need for decisive action, SSP Shoaib called for effective crackdowns against car and motorcycle thieves. He also ordered indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, drug dealers, and those possessing illegal weapons.
Ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property remains the foremost priority, he stated, warning that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
APP-rzr-mkz
