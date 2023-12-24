SSP directs cops to ensure failsafe security during Christmas celebration

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Christmas celebrations will take place at 40 churches in Hyderabad among which 11 churches have been declared as very sensitive and 5 sensitive because of the security.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had directed that 10 policemen would be deployed at the very sensitive churches and 8 at those declared sensitive.

He added that the security arrangements at the rest of the 24 churches would remain normal with the deployment of 3 cops at each church.

He informed that around 1,200 cops in total would be deployed at the churches and residential colonies of the Christian community.

The spokesman said the SSP had directed all the DSPs and SSPs to ensure uninterrupted patrolling in the areas where churches were located.

The SSP had also asked the officials to make secure parking arrangements outside the churches, he added.

According to him, the fire brigade and the health authorities had been requested to deploy one vehicle each to 5 different areas in the city which would remain the centre of activity during Christmas.