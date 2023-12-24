Open Menu

SSP Directs Cops To Ensure Failsafe Security During Christmas Celebration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 11:40 PM

SSP directs cops to ensure failsafe security during Christmas celebration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Christmas celebrations will take place at 40 churches in Hyderabad among which 11 churches have been declared as very sensitive and 5 sensitive because of the security.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had directed that 10 policemen would be deployed at the very sensitive churches and 8 at those declared sensitive.

He added that the security arrangements at the rest of the 24 churches would remain normal with the deployment of 3 cops at each church.

He informed that around 1,200 cops in total would be deployed at the churches and residential colonies of the Christian community.

The spokesman said the SSP had directed all the DSPs and SSPs to ensure uninterrupted patrolling in the areas where churches were located.

The SSP had also asked the officials to make secure parking arrangements outside the churches, he added.

According to him, the fire brigade and the health authorities had been requested to deploy one vehicle each to 5 different areas in the city which would remain the centre of activity during Christmas.

Related Topics

Fire Police Christmas Vehicle Hyderabad Sunday Church Christian All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

24 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

24 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

24 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

1 day ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

1 day ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

1 day ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

1 day ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

1 day ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

1 day ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan