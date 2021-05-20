UrduPoint.com
SSP Directs Cops To Ensure Vaccination Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:52 PM

SSP directs Cops to ensure vaccination process

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday said that the officers and personnel of the district police should complete their vaccination process as soon as possible

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday said that the officers and personnel of the district police should complete their vaccination process as soon as possible.

According to a press release issued here, he said that the DSPs and SHOs should vaccinate the remaining staff under personal supervision.

He said that corona vaccine is being administered to officers over 40 years of age in the district with the help of government and so 50% personnel between the ages of 40 and 50 have been vaccinated against corona virus.

He directed that all officers should ensure implementation of SOPs during duty and face masks should be considered an integral part of the uniform, and hand sanitisation should be ensured at any cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

