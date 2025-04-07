SSP Directs Cops To Pace Up Action Against Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has asked the police officers to improve their performance against
organized crime and especially narcotics.
Chairing a meeting at his office here, he directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police to reduce the percentage of pending cases in their respective jurisdictions.
Chandio said the wanted criminals should be arrested and their convictions in the courts of law should be ensured.
He also emphasized the need to increase the percentage of convictions in criminal and drug peddling cases.
The SSP appreciated the policemen who took part in an encounter the other day in the limits of Rahuki police station, in which 2 suspects were killed and a cop was injured.
APP/zmb
