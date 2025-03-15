Open Menu

SSP Directs Cops To Promptly Lodge Kidnapping Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The newly posted SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio chaired an introductory meeting with the district's top police officers at the police headquarters here on Saturday.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that the SSP strictly directed the cops to immediately lodge FIRs pertaining to kidnappings of children, young men and women besides promptly starting investigation.

The SSP underscored that action against street criminals and motorbikes lifters was very essential to curb those crimes.

"It has been observed that the SHOs don't meet the citizens when the latter visit the police stations to register their complaints," Chandio said, adding that such an attitude would not be tolerated.

He asked the SHOs to fix a particular time on a daily basis to meet the citizens and to listen to their complaints.

The SSP directed the cops to ensure that their actions against organized crimes remained persistent.

