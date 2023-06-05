SSP directs cops to take action against organized crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has directed the cops to take action against the organized crimes, street crimes and the sale of mainpuri and gutka.

Chairing a meeting attended by the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) at the police headquarters here on Sunday, the SSP said the purpose of calling the meeting was the meeting's agenda.

The SSP acknowledged that the criminals were depriving the citizens of their valuable things and said the police were also responsible for not stopping those crimes.

He emphasized that the police should at least compensate for those crimes by ensuring recovery of the stolen or robbed items.

He warned that if his office received complaints about the sale of mainpuri and gutka or the existence of the betting dens the SHO of the concerned police station would face departmental action.

Suddozai also directed the SHOs to register FIRs of the crimes without wasting the time of the affected people or subjecting them to stress of paying multiple visits to the police stations.

The SSP later chaired a meeting of all the Head Moharars and asked them to ensure that the case properties were registered and kept safe.

He reiterated that the timely registration of FIR was very necessary. Suddozaid asked the officials to maintain public-friendly behaviour.