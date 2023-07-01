Open Menu

SSP Directs DSPs,SHOs To Launch Crackdown Against Organised Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sudozai has acknowledged that the complaints against organized crimes abound in Tando Jam and Husri subdivisions of Hyderabad district police.

Chairing a meeting with subordinate officers here on Saturday, the SSP deplored that despite his repeated warnings to the DSPs and SHOs to take action against organized crimes, such crimes were flourishing in two subdivisions, according to the complainants.

"Such complaints are a question mark over your performance," he observed.

Sudozai directed the DSPs and SHOs to immediately launch a crackdown against organized crimes and submit a report to his office.

He also underlined the need for policemen to improve their performance by arresting the absconding outlaws as directed by Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The SP Headquarters Shahnawaz Memon, ASP Cantt Aleena Rajpar, DSP Tando Jam Yar Muhammad Nizamani, DSP Husri Saddaruddin Pirzada and the concerned SHOs attended the meeting.

