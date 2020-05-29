SSP directs for ensure protection lives of policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has directed to ensure elaborate measures for protection to the lives of the policemen performing duties at pickets established at entry and exit points of the Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has directed to ensure elaborate measures for protection to the lives of the policemen performing duties at pickets established at entry and exit points of the Sukkur city.

He made these direction while chairing a meeting held here at his office.

The SSP said that at least four policemen should be deployed at each picket and necessary equipment including weapons, ammunition and bullet proof jackets to be provided to them.

He also directed to remove unnecessary pickets without compromising overall security arrangements in the city. SSP directed to take effective measures to curb crime in the city and investigation on various cases should be expedited to nab the criminals at large.

The SSP Samo said that all police officials and jawans would have to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during duty.