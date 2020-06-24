UrduPoint.com
SSP Directs For Expedition Of Operations Against Violation Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

SSP directs for expedition of operations against violation of COVID-19

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Wednesday has directed the police officers to expedite the operations against violations of COVID-19 SOPs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Wednesday has directed the police officers to expedite the operations against violations of COVID-19 SOPs.

Addressing the officers at a meeting held at his office here, the SSP Sukkur stressed that a report on police operations should be sent to the SSP office on daily basis.

He directed that officers should ensure that the precautionary measures against corona virus were implemented in letter and spirit.

