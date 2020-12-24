SSP directs for special security on death anniversary of Shaheed BB

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo, has directed the Sukkur Police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He directed that the effective checking be ensured at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district, said a police officer on Thursday.

The SSP has directed Sindh Police to deploy police personnel at check posts which have been established on highways.