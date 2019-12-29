SSP directs for strict action against illegal activities on new-year night

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has directed the Police to take strict action against those who were found involved in one wheeling, firing and other illegal activities on new year night(December 31).

The SSP directed the concerned officers to ensure deployment of extra police cops to maintain law and order situation so that people could be provided secure atmosphere.

He appealed the people to refrain from aerial firing, using without silencer motor bikes and one wheeling on December 31, failing which strict action would be taken against them.

He also advised the parents not to allow their children to have one wheeling, use without silencer bikes and other illegal activities.

All the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House officers have been directed to take strict security measures to stop illegal activities on the night of December 31 and strict security measures should be adopted to maintain law and order situation.