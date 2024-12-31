SSP Directs For Strict Ban On Firing, Hooliganism
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 08:09 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar has directed the cops to strictly enforce ban on aerial firing, one-wheeling on motorbikes and other forms of hooliganism during new year night celebrations.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Tuesday that the Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon had imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Hyderabad banning all such activities.
He added that the SSP had directed policemen to not only arrest such people but also book them in FIRs.
Rajput said the SSP had appealed to the public to celebrate the new year night but without causing harm or disturbance to other people.
He cautioned that the activities like aerial firing were too dangerous because they posed threat to human lives.
According to the spokesman, the cops had been directed to patrol all parts of the city past midnight so that the violations in that regard could be contained.
