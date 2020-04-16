SSP directs for strictly enforcement of lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio Thursday directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and Station House Officers (SHO) in the district to strictly enforce the provincial government's lockdown in the city to prevent the COVID19 spread.

The police spokesman informed here that the SSP asked the police officers that the provincial government had enhanced strictures for the lockdown till April 30.

The SSP asked the police officers to take action against the citizens found violating the lockdown.

He said the police should prevent pillion riding on the motorbikes.

The SSP also visited different parts of the city and expressed dismay over violation of the guidelines of the lockdown.Chandio said the public appeared non-serious about the lockdown and the police ought to enforce the government's order for the safety of the people.

He warned the people that a disregard to the lockdown and the health advisory would expose their own health as well as of those who were in close contact with them to the virus.