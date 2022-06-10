SSP directs ITP to improve performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Friday directed various wings of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to improve performance and facilitate the citizens.

The SSP passed the directions during his visit at ITP where he inspected various wings including Digital Driving License One-Window Hall, Driving Test area and ITP FM Radio 92.

He directed the deputed staff to ensure decent interaction with public.

The SSP (Traffic) asked to issue driving licenses on merit and conduct tests as per law. He directed education team of ITP to acquaint citizens about traffic rules and contribute effectively to ensure safe road environment in the city.