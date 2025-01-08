SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news without verification

Open Menu

Published January 08, 2025

Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali has communicated guidelines for social media users

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali has communicated guidelines for social media users.

In a message on Wednesday, the SSP instructed participants/members of social media WhatsApp groups, Facebook or any social media platform to refrain from sharing any news related to the police department without verification .

He instructed All admins of WhatsApp groups to check their groups thoroughly and remove any unnecessary person or persons they do not know from their groups as they are responsible for their groups, so that their social forum is protected from any kind of negative propaganda campaign.

Harassment will also be imposed on the admins and the excuse that the group admin is not related to the harassment of any member in the group or that the group admin is not aware of such mischief will not be accepted.

The SSP said that it was observed that there were many persons in Hyderabad who, in order to achieve their specific and nefarious purposes, took the lead in various WhatsApp groups not only in defaming the character of police employees and defaming the police department, against all such persons in Hyderabad.

The police reserve the right to take legal action, he said and added that all police officers especially SHOs were also required to disassociate themselves from all unauthorized WhatsApp groups, failing which departmental action would be taken.

