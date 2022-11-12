UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs Officers To Strictly Implement Order Regarding Action Against Crimes

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 09:23 PM

SSP directs officers to strictly implement order regarding action against crimes

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed the police officials to strictly implement the order of Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon with regard to the action against organized crimes

At a meeting with the police officials at the police Headquarters here on Saturday the SSP underlined the need of putting an end to the illegal business of production and sale of mainpuri which rendered adverse health effects on the humans who consume it.

At a meeting with the police officials at the police Headquarters here on Saturday the SSP underlined the need of putting an end to the illegal business of production and sale of mainpuri which rendered adverse health effects on the humans who consume it.

Shaikh noted that the crime of motorbike snatching and theft had recently shown a hike in Hyderabad and he called for a well-coordinated crackdown against the motorbike lifters.

He asked all the Deputy Superintendents of Police to improve their performance and to ensure that they followed up on all the crimes happening in their respective jurisdictions on a daily basis.

The SSP said the DSPs should also keep a check and balance over the subordinate cops and help improve the methods of police investigation.

He also underscored the need of conducting the snap checking regularly.

He apprised the meeting that he had received complaints against the policemen of some police stations that their behaviour with the public was not good.

He warned such personnel to mend their ways if they did not want to face any disciplinary action.

The SSP said stringent action should also be taken against the drug peddlers.

The SP Headquarters Anil Haiders, ASP Cant Alina Rajpar and other officers including all the DSPs and SHOs attended the meeting.

