SSP Directs Personnel To Ensure Public Safety
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday visited Police Lines and reviewed the security arrangements at the checkpoints.
The SSP paid the visit accompanied by ASP city and DSP Headquarters to review the security arrangements keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation.
On this occasion, the SSP visited offices of police lines, Mess, residential barracks, and other places.
He went to the pickets of the police lines and met with the on-duty policemen and asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects and strange persons.
He also directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets for their safety.
He asked them to be vigilant all the time to ensure their own and the public's safety.
