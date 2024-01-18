SSP directs personnel to ensure public safety

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday visited Police�Lines and reviewed the security arrangements at the checkpoints.

The SSP paid the�visit�accompanied by ASP city and DSP Headquarters to review the security arrangements keeping in view the prevailing�law and order�situation.

On this occasion, the SSP visited offices of�police�lines, Mess, residential barracks, and other places.

He went to the pickets of the�police�lines and met with the on-duty policemen and asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects and strange persons.

He also directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets for their safety.

He asked them to be vigilant�all�the time to ensure their own and the public's safety.